BRIEF-CSS Industries names John Roselli as CFO

Jan 19 CSS Industries Inc :

* CSS Industries Inc announces appointment of new chief financial officer

* CSS Industries Inc - John M. Roselli will join organization as its new chief financial officer

* CSS Industries Inc says David McHugh, who has served as interim CFO will return to his prior position as company's vice president - finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
