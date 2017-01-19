版本:
BRIEF-American National Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.48

Jan 19 American National Bankshares Inc :

* American National Bankshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American National Bankshares Inc - net interest income before provision for loan losses increased to $12.6 million in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
