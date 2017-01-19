BRIEF-American National Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.48

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 American National Bankshares Inc :
* American National Bankshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.48
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American National Bankshares Inc - net interest income before provision for loan losses increased to $12.6 million in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock