BRIEF-Sonic adds new talent to board of directors

Jan 19 Sonic Corp -

* Sonic adds new talent to board of directors

* Reviewing its policies regarding antibiotics use for beef and pork

* Says company also announced a new antibiotic use policy for chicken as part of its animal welfare program beginning effective immediately

* Will require that suppliers refrain from using antibiotics "medically important to human health for purpose of growth promotion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
