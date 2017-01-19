版本:
2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.46

Jan 19 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc :

* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.46

* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $14.0 million, an increase of $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
