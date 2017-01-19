版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Noble Corp provides fleet contract status update

Jan 19 Noble Corporation Plc

* Noble Corporation PLC provides fleet contract status update

* Noble Corp- Noble Roger Lewis contract extened to early March 2022 at dayrate of $159,000;Noble Scott marks contract extened to early July 2022 at dayrate of $159,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐