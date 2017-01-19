版本:
BRIEF-Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 pct senior secured notes

Jan 19 Vector Group Ltd

* Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 percent senior secured notes due 2025

* Vector Group Ltd says notes will be issued by company at initial price of 100.000 percent of principal amount of notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
