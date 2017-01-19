版本:
BRIEF-John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board, Robert Mcnamara joins board

Jan 19 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board of directors; Robert Mcnamara joins board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
