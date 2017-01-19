版本:
BRIEF-Jacobs announces initiation of cash dividend

Jan 19 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs announces initiation of cash dividend

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - A quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on March 17, 2017

