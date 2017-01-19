BRIEF-Jacobs announces initiation of cash dividend

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* Jacobs announces initiation of cash dividend
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - A quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid on March 17, 2017
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock