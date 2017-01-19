版本:
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers decides not to pursue accelerated regulatory pathway for combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy

Jan 19 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb provides regulatory update in first-line lung cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb- Decided not to pursue accelerated regulatory pathway for combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy

* Decision based on a review of "data available at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
