BRIEF-Bristol-Myers decides not to pursue accelerated regulatory pathway for combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy

BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Q1 revenue $10.5 million
* China Rapid Finance reports unaudited first quarter 2017 financial results
Jan 19 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb provides regulatory update in first-line lung cancer
* Bristol-Myers Squibb- Decided not to pursue accelerated regulatory pathway for combination of Opdivo plus Yervoy
* Decision based on a review of "data available at this time"
* Global Sources enters into amendment to amalgamation agreement to increase amalgamation consideration to US$20.00 per share
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its first quarterly profit in almost two years, as the retailer undertakes a $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan amid concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern.