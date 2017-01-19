BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare REIT names Shailen Chande CFO

BRIEF-Hotel Casino Management reports 5.77 pct stake in Eldorado Resorts
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
Jan 19 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Shailen Chande is promoted to position of chief financial officer
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Peter Riggin is promoted to newly created position of chief operating officer
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT - Vincent Cozzi, formerly president and chief investment officer, has resigned from REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Sun Communities Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock