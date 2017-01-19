版本:
2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Synergy Pharma's Trulance receives FDA approval for treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation

Jan 19 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals' Trulance(TM) (Plecanatide) receives U.S. FDA approval for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals - Plans to file new drug application supplement with clinical data later this quarter for Trulance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
