2017年 1月 20日

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering

Jan 19 Almost Family Inc

* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock

* Priced its upsized underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $44.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
