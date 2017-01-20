BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 EPS $0.23

Jan 20 Regions Financial Corp :
* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion,
up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of
$0.87, up 16 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $1.4 billion
* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.16 percent, up 10 basis
points from q3
* Qtrly net interest income and other financing income $853
million versus $836 million
* Regions financial corp qtrly tier 1 capital ratio 11.9 pct
versus 11.7 pct last year
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel iii common equity tier
1 (non-gaap) 11.9 pct versus 11.7 pct last year
