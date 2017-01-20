BRIEF-SunTrust Q4 EPS $0.90

Jan 20 SunTrust Banks Inc :
* SunTrust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion
* Common equity tier 1 ("cet1") ratio was estimated to be
9.6 pct as of December 31, 2016, and 9.5 pct on a fully
phased-in basis
* SunTrust Banks Inc- quarter-end book value per common
share was $45.38, tangible book value per common share was
$32.95, down 3 pct and 4 pct, respectively, from Sept 30, 2016
* SunTrust Banks- net charge-offs for quarter were $136
million, or 0.38 pct of average loans on an annualized basis, up
$10 million compared to prior quarter
* SunTrust Banks - net interest income was $1.4 billion for
quarter, increase of $35 million and $96 million versus prior
quarter and prior year quarter, respectively
* SunTrust Banks- net interest margin was 3.00 pct in
current quarter, up 4 basis points sequentially and up 2 basis
points compared to prior year quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $2.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
