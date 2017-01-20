BRIEF-SunTrust Q4 EPS $0.90

Jan 20 SunTrust Banks Inc :

* SunTrust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $2.2 billion

* Common equity tier 1 ("cet1") ratio was estimated to be 9.6 pct as of December 31, 2016, and 9.5 pct on a fully phased-in basis

* SunTrust Banks Inc- quarter-end book value per common share was $45.38, tangible book value per common share was $32.95, down 3 pct and 4 pct, respectively, from Sept 30, 2016

* SunTrust Banks- net charge-offs for quarter were $136 million, or 0.38 pct of average loans on an annualized basis, up $10 million compared to prior quarter

* SunTrust Banks - net interest income was $1.4 billion for quarter, increase of $35 million and $96 million versus prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively

* SunTrust Banks- net interest margin was 3.00 pct in current quarter, up 4 basis points sequentially and up 2 basis points compared to prior year quarter

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $2.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: