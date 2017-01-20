BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q4 EPS $0.70

Jan 20 Synchrony Financial :
* Synchrony financial reports fourth quarter net earnings of
$576 million or $0.70 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Synchrony financial- qtrly net interest income increased
13 pct from Q4 of 2015 to $3.6 billion
* Synchrony financial says q4 loan receivables grew $8
billion, or 12 pct, from q4 of 2015 to $76 billion
* Synchrony financial qtrly net interest income increased 13
pct from q4 of 2015 to $3.6 billion
* Synchrony financial says Q4 purchase volume increased 9
pct from Q4 of 2015
* Synchrony financial says q4 deposit up $9 billion, or 20
pct, over Q4 of 2015
* Synchrony Financial qtrly provision for loan losses
increased $253 million to $1.076 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: