BRIEF-P&G Q2 EPS $0.93 from continuing operations

Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co :
* P&G announces second quarter earnings
* Q2 core earnings per share $1.08
* Q2 earnings per share $2.88
* Q2 sales $16.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.77 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Procter & Gamble Co says raising its guidance for organic
sales growth from approximately two percent to a range of two to
three percent for fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations
* Qtrly organic sales increased two percent
* Procter & Gamble -maintained its expectation for 2017 core
earnings per share growth of mid-single digits versus fiscal
2016 core eps of $3.67
* Procter & Gamble -now expects combined headwinds of
foreign exchange and minor brand divestitures to reduce sales
growth by 2 to 3 percentage points in 2017
* P&G estimates 2017 all-in sales to be in line with prior
fiscal year
* 2017 all-in gaap earnings per share are expected to
increase 48 pct to 50 pct versus fiscal year 2016 gaap EPS of
$3.69
* Fy2017 revenue view $65.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Procter & Gamble - during three months ended Dec 31, 2016,
recorded a charge of $345 million after tax due to early
extinguishment of certain long-term debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: