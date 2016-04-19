BRIEF-Philip Morris International sees FY 2016 EPS of $4.40-$4.50

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Philip Morris International Inc
* Philip Morris International Inc. (Pmi) Reports 2016 First quarter results; increases, for currency only, 2016 full-year reported diluted eps forecast to a range of $4.40 to $4.50
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $6.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.34 billion
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.98
* Says "raised our full-year guidance as a result of moderating currency headwinds"
* Qtrly cigarette shipment volume of 196.0 billion units, down by 1.4% excluding acquisitions
* Expect growth to be skewed towards second half of this year, and q4 in particular
* "confidence is guided by moderating industry volume declines and robust pricing"
* Estimates 2016 international cigarette volume, excluding china and u.s., to decline by 2.0% to 2.5%, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.