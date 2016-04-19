BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Unitedhealth Group Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.81
* Unitedhealth group reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unitedhealth group inc sees 2016 revenues of approximately $182 billion and adjusted net earnings in a range of $7.75 to $7.95 per share
* Says q1 revenues of $44.5 billion grew 25% year-over-year
* Consolidated medical care ratio increased 30 basis points year-over-year to 81.7 percent in q1 of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.67
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $7.73, revenue view $181.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $43.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.