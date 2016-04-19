版本:
BRIEF-Mercantile Bank declares regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share

April 19 Mercantile Bank Corp

* Mercantile bank corporation announces second quarter cash dividend and expansion of stock repurchase program

* Mercantile bank corp says common stock repurchase program expanded by $15 million

* Declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

