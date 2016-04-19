版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-IBM closes acquisition of Aperto

April 19 International Business Machines Corp

* Ibm closes acquisition of aperto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

