BRIEF-Soupman says Q2 revenue rose 58 percent to $900,000

April 19 Soupman Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.06

* Soupman announces 58% revenue increase versus last year and $1.6 million reduction in liabilities for 2nd quarter fiscal 2016

* Q2 revenue rose 58 percent to $900,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

