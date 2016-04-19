版本:
BRIEF-Mercantile Bank Corp reports Q1 EPS of $0.52

April 19 Mercantile Bank Corp

* Mercantile bank corporation reports strong first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Says net interest income during q1 of 2016 was $25.9 million , up $1.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

