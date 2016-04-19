BRIEF-AAC Holdings buys Texas hotel for $5.35 million in cash

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Aac Holdings Inc
* AAC Holdings continues expansion of outpatient strategy with acquisition of Sober Living Beds in Arlington, Texas for $5.35 million
* Says acquisition was funded with proceeds provided by Deerfield subordinated credit facility
* Co through one of its units announced it acquired a 100-room hotel in Arlington, Texas for $5.35 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.