版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 19:07 BJT

BRIEF-AAC Holdings buys Texas hotel for $5.35 million in cash

April 19 Aac Holdings Inc

* AAC Holdings continues expansion of outpatient strategy with acquisition of Sober Living Beds in Arlington, Texas for $5.35 million

* Says acquisition was funded with proceeds provided by Deerfield subordinated credit facility

* Co through one of its units announced it acquired a 100-room hotel in Arlington, Texas for $5.35 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐