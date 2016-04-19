BRIEF-McCormick & Co buys Botanical Food Company for $114 mln

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Mccormick & Company Inc
* McCormick & Company acquires botanical food company, a global leader in chilled convenient herbs
* McCormick & Company inc says has acquired business for a cash payment of approximately 150 million australian dollars
* Due to estimated impact of transaction and integration costs, McCormick expects no earnings per share impact in 2016
* McCormick & Company inc says in 2017, McCormick expects acquisition to be fully accretive.
* Based on purchase price of about 150 million Australian dollars transaction multiple is expected to be about 12 times EBITDA
* McCormick & Company Inc says has purchased 100% of shares of Botanical Food Company, Pty Ltd, a privately held company based in Australia
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.