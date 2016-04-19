BRIEF-Denbury announces borrowing base redetermination and amendment to credit facility

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Denbury Resources Inc
* Denbury announces borrowing base redetermination and amendment to credit facility; provides update on commodity hedge positions
* Redetermination resulted in a revised borrowing base and commitment level of $1.05 billion
* Says company's next scheduled borrowing base redetermination will occur on or about november 1, 2016
* Denbury resources inc says amendment to credit facility permits company to incur up to $1 billion of junior lien debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.