BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports Q1 EPS of $1.54

April 19 Johnson & Johnson Says Increased Its Adjusted Earnings Guidance For Full

* Q1 earnings per share $1.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 excluding items

* Q1 sales $17.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $17.48 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.53 to $6.68

* Sees FY 2016 sales $71.2 billion to $71.9 billion

* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.2 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented an increase of 5.9%

* Q1 international sales decreased 6.0%, reflecting operational growth of 0.6% and a negative currency impact of 6.6%

* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide medical devices sales of $6.1 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented a decrease of 2.4%

* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide consumer sales of $3.2 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented a decrease of 5.8%

* Q1 2016 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.2 billion

* Q1 worldwide Remicade sales $1.78 billion versus $1.6 billion

* Company updated its sales guidance for full-year 2016 to $71.2 billion to $71.9 billion reflecting current foreign currency exchange rates

* Johnson & Johnson says increased its adjusted earnings guidance for full year 2016 to $6.53 - $6.68 per share

* Johnson & Johnson Q1 worldwide Velcade sales $304 million versus $339 million

* Johnson & Johnson Q1 worldwide Zytiga sales $558 million versus $556 million

* Q1 worldwide Olysio/Sovriad sales $32 million versus $234 million

* "We are seeing momentum in our medical devices businesses"

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.54, revenue view $71.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Johnson & Johnson says currency devaluation in Venezuela negatively impacted worldwide consumer operational sales growth by 200 basis points in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)