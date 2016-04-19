BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson reports Q1 EPS of $1.54

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
April 19 Johnson & Johnson Says Increased Its Adjusted Earnings Guidance For Full
* Q1 earnings per share $1.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68 excluding items
* Q1 sales $17.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $17.48 billion
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.53 to $6.68
* Sees FY 2016 sales $71.2 billion to $71.9 billion
* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.2 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented an increase of 5.9%
* Q1 international sales decreased 6.0%, reflecting operational growth of 0.6% and a negative currency impact of 6.6%
* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide medical devices sales of $6.1 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented a decrease of 2.4%
* Johnson & Johnson says worldwide consumer sales of $3.2 billion for the first quarter 2016 represented a decrease of 5.8%
* Q1 2016 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.2 billion
* Q1 worldwide Remicade sales $1.78 billion versus $1.6 billion
* Company updated its sales guidance for full-year 2016 to $71.2 billion to $71.9 billion reflecting current foreign currency exchange rates
* Johnson & Johnson says increased its adjusted earnings guidance for full year 2016 to $6.53 - $6.68 per share
* Johnson & Johnson Q1 worldwide Velcade sales $304 million versus $339 million
* Johnson & Johnson Q1 worldwide Zytiga sales $558 million versus $556 million
* Q1 worldwide Olysio/Sovriad sales $32 million versus $234 million
* "We are seeing momentum in our medical devices businesses"
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.54, revenue view $71.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Johnson & Johnson says currency devaluation in Venezuela negatively impacted worldwide consumer operational sales growth by 200 basis points in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
