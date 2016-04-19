BRIEF-Comerica reports Q1 EPS of $0.34

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Comerica Inc
* Comerica reports first quarter 2016 net income of $60 million, or 34 cents per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* "Our q1 results were impacted by current oil and gas cycle, as we significantly increased our reserve for loan losses"
* Q1 provision for credit losses $148 million versus $14 million last year
* Q1 net interest income $ 447 million versus $413 million last year
* "Our fundamental view of energy sector has not changed significantly"
* "During quarter we benefited from December short-term rate increase, with loan yields increasing"
* Launched a comprehensive review of its expense and revenue base in order to meaningfully enhance profitability
* Review is currently underway and will include assistance of Boston consulting group
* Q1 common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.56 percent versus 10.54 percent last quarter
* Excluding Q1 energy impact on provision for credit losses, management expectations for full-year 2016 have not changed materially
* Excluding Q1 energy impact on provision for credit losses, management expectations for 2016 compared to FY 2015 have not changed materially
* Sees provision for credit losses expectations for 2016 to be higher, reflecting Q1 2016 reserve build for energy
* Sees FY 2016 non-interest income modestly higher, primarily due to growth in card fees from merchant processing services and government card
* Sees FY 2016 net interest income higher, reflecting benefits from December 2015 short-term rate increase, loan growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.