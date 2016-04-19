BRIEF-Comerica reports Q1 EPS of $0.34

April 19 Comerica Inc

* Comerica reports first quarter 2016 net income of $60 million, or 34 cents per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* "Our q1 results were impacted by current oil and gas cycle, as we significantly increased our reserve for loan losses"

* Q1 provision for credit losses $148 million versus $14 million last year

* Q1 net interest income $ 447 million versus $413 million last year

* "Our fundamental view of energy sector has not changed significantly"

* "During quarter we benefited from December short-term rate increase, with loan yields increasing"

* Launched a comprehensive review of its expense and revenue base in order to meaningfully enhance profitability

* Review is currently underway and will include assistance of Boston consulting group

* Q1 common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.56 percent versus 10.54 percent last quarter

* Excluding Q1 energy impact on provision for credit losses, management expectations for full-year 2016 have not changed materially

* Excluding Q1 energy impact on provision for credit losses, management expectations for 2016 compared to FY 2015 have not changed materially

* Sees provision for credit losses expectations for 2016 to be higher, reflecting Q1 2016 reserve build for energy

* Sees FY 2016 non-interest income modestly higher, primarily due to growth in card fees from merchant processing services and government card

* Sees FY 2016 net interest income higher, reflecting benefits from December 2015 short-term rate increase, loan growth