BRIEF-Recall shareholders approve proposed acquisition by Iron Mountain

April 19 Iron Mountain Inc

* Says Recall shareholders approve proposed acquisition of Recall by Iron Mountain

* Says transaction expected to close on May 2, 2016

* Says Recall announced results of special meeting of shareholders, 99.9% of votes cast were in favor of transaction

* Says second hearing of Australian Court to approve transaction is scheduled for April 21, 2016