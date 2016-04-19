BRIEF-Recall shareholders approve proposed acquisition by Iron Mountain

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Iron Mountain Inc
* Says Recall shareholders approve proposed acquisition of Recall by Iron Mountain
* Says transaction expected to close on May 2, 2016
* Says Recall announced results of special meeting of shareholders, 99.9% of votes cast were in favor of transaction
Says second hearing of Australian Court to approve transaction is scheduled for April 21, 2016
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.