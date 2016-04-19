BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.90

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
April 19 Omnicom Group Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $3.499 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.52 billion
* Qtrly organic revenue in Q1 of 2016 increased 4.5 percent in North America
* Decrease in revenue from negative impact of foreign exchange rates of 2.8 percent in the quarter when compared to 2015
* An increase in revenue from organic growth of 3.8 percent in the quarter
* Operating margin in Q1 of 2016 increased to 11.2 percent versus 10.9 percent in Q1 of 2015
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.