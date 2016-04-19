BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says worldwide retail motorcycle sales up 1.4 percent in Q1

April 19 Harley-Davidson Inc

* Q1 revenue $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.36

* Harley-Davidson worldwide retail motorcycle sales in Q1 were up 1.4 percent

* Says in 2016, company is increasing its marketing and product development investments to drive demand

* Harley-Davidson continues to expect it will ship 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles in 2016

* In Q2 of 2016, company expects to ship 82,500 to 87,500 motorcycles

* Continues to expect full-year 2016 operating margin of approximately 16 to 17 percent for motorcycles segment

* In Q1, retail sales in EMEA were up 8.8 percent

* Continues to expect 2016 capital expenditures for Harley-Davidson of $255 million to $275 million

* Continues to expect its full-year 2016 effective tax rate will be approximately 34.5 percent

* U.S. sales were down slightly due to increased competitive discounting and weakness in areas of country that are dependent on oil industry

* U.S. sales were down slightly due to increased competitive discounting and weakness in areas of country that are dependent on oil industry

* Although retail motorcycle sales in U.S. were down slightly, retail sales trends have significantly improved over previous quarters