BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says worldwide retail motorcycle sales up 1.4 percent in Q1

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Harley-Davidson Inc
* Q1 revenue $1.75 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36
* Harley-Davidson worldwide retail motorcycle sales in Q1 were up 1.4 percent
* Says in 2016, company is increasing its marketing and product development investments to drive demand
* In 2016, company is increasing its marketing and product development investments to drive demand
* Harley-Davidson continues to expect it will ship 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles in 2016
* In Q2 of 2016, company expects to ship 82,500 to 87,500 motorcycles
* Continues to expect full-year 2016 operating margin of approximately 16 to 17 percent for motorcycles segment
* In Q1, retail sales in EMEA were up 8.8 percent
* Continues to expect 2016 capital expenditures for Harley-Davidson of $255 million to $275 million
* Continues to expect its full-year 2016 effective tax rate will be approximately 34.5 percent
* U.S. sales were down slightly due to increased competitive discounting and weakness in areas of country that are dependent on oil industry
* Although retail motorcycle sales in U.S. were down slightly, retail sales trends have significantly improved over previous quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.