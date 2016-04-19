版本:
2016年 4月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions says Q3 revenue was $44 mln vs $31 mln

April 19 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc

* Staffing 360 Solutions' executive chairman releases quarterly letter to employees and shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

