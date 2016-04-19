版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-Opsens reports Q2 revenue of C$2.74 mln vs C$2.286 mln last year

April 19 Opsens Inc

* Opsens announces results for its second quarter 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue C$2.741 million versus C$2.286 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐