BRIEF-Seabridge Gold agrees to buy Snipgold Corp

April 19 Seabridge Gold

* Seabridge Gold Inc to acquire Snipgold Corp by way of plan of arrangement

* Holders of Snipgold shares will be entitled to receive 1/63 rd of a common share of Seabridge in exchange for 1 Snipgold share held Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

