BRIEF-DuSolo announces private placement of up to C$3.5 mln

April 19 Dusolo Fertilizers Inc

* DuSolo announces million private placement of up to C$3.5 million

* Announce a non-brokered private placement to raise between C$3.0 million and C$3.5 million

* To raise between C$3.0 million and C$3.5 million through issuance of shares of company at a price of C$0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

