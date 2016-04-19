版本:
BRIEF-Webster Financial Corp says Q1 share $0.51

April 19 Webster Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Webster reports 2016 first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $25 billion

* Qtrly net interest income was $176.2 million compared to $159.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

