版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Lincoln Electric says Q1 share $0.76

April 19 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc

* Lincoln electric reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 sales $550.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $560.7 million

* Q1 2016 sales decreased 16.3%

* Q1 volumes continued to compress on weak industrial demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐