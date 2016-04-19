BRIEF-Northern Trust Q1 earnings per share $1.01

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Northern Trust Corp
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northern trust corporation reports first quarter net income of $241.8 million, earnings per common share of $1.01
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $1.19 billion
* Qtrly net interest income on an fte basis totaled $314.0 million, up $47.2 million, or 18%
* Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million in current quarter
* Assets under custody/administration totaled $7.93 trillion at march 31, 2016, up 2%, from $7.80 trillion at december 31, 2015
* Advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio at q1 end was 11.6% versus 11.8%
* Total assets under management at march 31, 2016 $ 900 billion versus $ 875.3 billion at dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.