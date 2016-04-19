版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-Jacobs wins framework contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland

April 19 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs wins framework contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland

* Says awarded a mew four-year contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

