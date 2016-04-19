版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Legend Gold terminates JV with Randgold Resources

April 19 Legend Gold Corp

* Legend announces termination of joint venture with randgold resources

* Joint venture agreement dated march 4, 2014 with randgold resources (mali) has been terminated by randgold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐