BRIEF-Kansas City Southern reports Q1 earnings per share $0.99

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Kansas City Southern
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Kansas city southern reports first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue $563 million versus i/b/e/s view $566.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 operating ratio of 66.6%, compared with 70.5% in q1 2015
* Kansas city southern says excluding lease termination costs in 2015, q1 adjusted operating ratio decreased 2.3 points compared to q1 2015
* Q1 carload volumes were 5% lower than in q1 2015
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.