BRIEF-Prologis reports Q1 core FFO per share $0.61

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Prologis Inc
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.61
* Qtrly revenues $606 million versus $463 million
* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Sees FY 2016 AFFO earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50
* Sees 2016 GAAP net earnings $0.87 to $0.95 per share
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.