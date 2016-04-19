版本:
BRIEF-Prologis reports Q1 core FFO per share $0.61

April 19 Prologis Inc

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.61

* Qtrly revenues $606 million versus $463 million

* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $2.50 to $2.60

* Sees FY 2016 AFFO earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50

* Sees 2016 GAAP net earnings $0.87 to $0.95 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

