BRIEF-Ameriserv financial says Q1 share loss $0.07

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Ameriserv Financial Inc
* Ameriserv financial reports earnings for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 2016 net loss caused by increased provision for loan losses needed to resolve loan exposure to energy industry
* Says "expect that Ameriserv Financial will return to more typical profitability levels in q2 of 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.