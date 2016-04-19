BRIEF-Ameriserv financial says Q1 share loss $0.07

April 19 Ameriserv Financial Inc

* Ameriserv financial reports earnings for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 2016 net loss caused by increased provision for loan losses needed to resolve loan exposure to energy industry

* Says "expect that Ameriserv Financial will return to more typical profitability levels in q2 of 2016"