2016年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals appoints Charles Reinhart, III, as CFO

April 19 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Appoints Charles Reinhart, III, as chief financial officer

* Charles Reinhart, III will succeed former chief financial officer Jim Scibetta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

