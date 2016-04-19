版本:
BRIEF-Cuba Ventures appoints Steve Marshall as CEO

April 19 Cuba Ventures Corp

* Cuba ventures corp. Appoints steve marshall as ceo

* Jim pettit, company's previous ceo will continue in his role as president and as chairman of board of cuba ventures corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

