BRIEF-The Tile Shop says Q1 same-store sales rose 13.2 pct

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Tile Shop Holdings Inc
* The Tile Shop reports first quarter 2016 results; raises full year outlook
* Q1 sales $84.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 same store sales rose 13.2 percent
* Sees net sales $320 million - $329 million for FY 2016
* Sees capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million for FY 2016
* Sees FY 2016 comparable store sales mid to high single digits
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 - $0.45
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $320.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.