2016年 4月 19日

BRIEF-Golden Entertainment agrees to buy Amusement Services for about $25 mln

April 19 Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden Entertainment to acquire second distributed gaming business in Montana

* Golden Entertainment Inc says plans to fund approximately $25 million acquisition price through available borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Golden Entertainment Inc says expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

