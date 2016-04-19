BRIEF-Golden Entertainment agrees to buy Amusement Services for about $25 mln

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Golden Entertainment Inc
* Golden Entertainment to acquire second distributed gaming business in Montana
* Golden Entertainment Inc says plans to fund approximately $25 million acquisition price through available borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Golden Entertainment Inc says plans to fund approximately $25 million acquisition price through available borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Golden Entertainment Inc says expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to company's earnings per share
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.