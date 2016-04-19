BRIEF-Gold Resource reports preliminary Q1 production of 6,463 oz of gold

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Gold Resource Corp
* Gold Resource Corporation reports preliminary first quarter production of 6,463 ounces of gold and 434,100 ounces of silver; maintains 2016 annual outlook
* Maintains its 2016 outlook of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces
* Company maintains its 2016 outlook of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.