BRIEF-Gold Resource reports preliminary Q1 production of 6,463 oz of gold

April 19 Gold Resource Corp

* Gold Resource Corporation reports preliminary first quarter production of 6,463 ounces of gold and 434,100 ounces of silver; maintains 2016 annual outlook

* Maintains its 2016 outlook of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces

* Company maintains its 2016 outlook of 26,000 gold ounces and 1,900,000 silver ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)