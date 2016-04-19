版本:
BRIEF-Hanmi Financial reports Q1 EPS of $0.46

April 19 Hanmi Financial

* Q1 earnings per share $0.46

* Over-Year increase in net income for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q1 net interest income increased $1.0 million or 2.6% to $38.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

