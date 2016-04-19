版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 19日 星期二

BRIEF-Scotiabank to sell Roynat Lease Finance to Meridian

April 19 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank to sell Roynat Lease Finance to Meridian

* Transaction is not material to Scotiabank

* As part of transaction, Meridian has committed to make offers of employment to Roynat Lease Finance's employees

* Co and Meridian credit union limited announced today that two companies have reached an agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

