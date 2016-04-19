BRIEF-Scotiabank to sell Roynat Lease Finance to Meridian

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank to sell Roynat Lease Finance to Meridian
* Transaction is not material to Scotiabank
* As part of transaction, Meridian has committed to make offers of employment to Roynat Lease Finance's employees
* Co and Meridian credit union limited announced today that two companies have reached an agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.