BRIEF-Safe Bulkers agreed to amend a $30.3 mln credit facility with Nordea Bank

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 Safe Bulkers Inc
* Agreed to amend a $30.3 million credit facility with Nordea Bank (nordea)
* Amendment extends facility's maturity by two years from June 2019 to June 2021
* Delaying balloon payment initially scheduled to be made in 2019 for 2021
* Amendment delays balloon payment initially scheduled to be made in 2019 for 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.