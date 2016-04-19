BRIEF-Safe Bulkers agreed to amend a $30.3 mln credit facility with Nordea Bank

April 19 Safe Bulkers Inc

* Agreed to amend a $30.3 million credit facility with Nordea Bank (nordea)

* Amendment extends facility's maturity by two years from June 2019 to June 2021

* Delaying balloon payment initially scheduled to be made in 2019 for 2021

* Amendment delays balloon payment initially scheduled to be made in 2019 for 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)